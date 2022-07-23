Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.