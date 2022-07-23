Brokerages Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target at $1,496.25

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,496.25.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $78.25 on Friday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $133.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.