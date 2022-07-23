Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $512.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,279. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.