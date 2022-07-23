Bray Capital Advisors Sells 237 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

