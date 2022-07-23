Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 377 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

NYSE FDX opened at $227.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

