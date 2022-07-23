Bray Capital Advisors Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.61 and its 200 day moving average is $514.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

