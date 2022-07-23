Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,170,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $255.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.37. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

