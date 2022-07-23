Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. 89,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

