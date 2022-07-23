Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 81,625 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $81.09. 141,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

