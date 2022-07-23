Bottos Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $320,166.08 and approximately $27,935.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.45 or 1.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.