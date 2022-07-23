Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $320.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $387.57.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $356.99 on Friday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average is $373.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 733.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

