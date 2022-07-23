BonusCloud Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $968,723.95 and approximately $33,517.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.52 or 1.00150218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

