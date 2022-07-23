BOMB Hits Market Cap of $172,768.67 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. BOMB has a market capitalization of $172,768.67 and approximately $131,829.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,217.01 or 0.99942942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00045057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004384 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

