BOLT 1-Day Volume Reaches $90,560.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $90,560.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

