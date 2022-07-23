Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Reaches $409,173.61

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $409,173.61 and $14.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

