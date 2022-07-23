bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.86. bluebird bio shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 2,297,357 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.