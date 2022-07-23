bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.86. bluebird bio shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 2,297,357 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

bluebird bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

