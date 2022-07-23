BlitzPick Achieves Market Capitalization of $87,516.02 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $87,516.02 and approximately $53.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

