Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $20,239,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.58 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.