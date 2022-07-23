Bismuth Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

