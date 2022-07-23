Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Trading Up 0.2%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 399,255 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

