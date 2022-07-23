Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $815,246.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016876 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032603 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.