Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 539 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

