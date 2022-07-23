Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 3,036 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

