Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $751,573.41 and $861.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,851,665,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

