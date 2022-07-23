Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $751,573.41 and $861.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Bean Cash Coin Profile
Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,851,665,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
