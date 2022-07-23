Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.46. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 7,508 shares.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.