Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 421,405 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,482,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $9,802,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

