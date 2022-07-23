Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $33.47 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $18,662,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.