Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.