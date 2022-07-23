Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 315.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $226.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.55. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82.
