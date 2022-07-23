Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $37.56 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

