Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 154.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 104,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $45,626,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

