Barclays Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $255.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $236.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.63.

IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.27. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

