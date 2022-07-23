Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. 1,333,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.