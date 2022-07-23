Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Shares of OZK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. 1,333,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
