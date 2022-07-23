Bancor (BNT) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Bancor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002254 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $115.30 million and $17.86 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,290.36 or 1.00008821 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006775 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003755 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Bancor Coin Profile
Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 229,535,638 coins. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
