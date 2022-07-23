Baby Doge Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $153.71 million and $3.40 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032371 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.