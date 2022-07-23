Avory & Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Capri comprises approximately 11.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Capri worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.73 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

