Avory & Company LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Avory & Company LLC cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 0.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

