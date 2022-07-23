AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

