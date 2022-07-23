AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,766,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

