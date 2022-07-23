AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

