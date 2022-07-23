Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $855,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.90 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

