Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 685 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

GM stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

