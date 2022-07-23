Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 232 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

