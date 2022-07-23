Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 97.2% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,031,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 573,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 153,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

