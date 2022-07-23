Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.