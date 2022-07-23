Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $239,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $187.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 125.75%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.