Asset Management Corp IL ADV Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.45 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

