Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 56,250 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Ring Energy worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Price Performance

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.