ASD (ASD) Market Cap Tops $51.86 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $51.86 million and $2.78 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,510.48 or 1.00072892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

