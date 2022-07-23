Arweave (AR) Price Tops $13.57 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $453.30 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $13.57 or 0.00061062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

